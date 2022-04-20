Wednesday will be cloudy and windy, with gusts up to 40-45 MPH possible. Spotty showers are possible through the day, but the majority of today should stay dry. This evening, after the sun sets, a boundary will stall over the Four States, allowing for storms to ignite. If they do, they could create strong winds and small hail. This threat will last into Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 60s today and tonight.

We’ll completely dry out Thursday afternoon as we warm into the upper 70s. Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Saturday night, rain chances increase again and will stick with us through Sunday and even into early Monday. We’ll be tracking a widespread and potentially heavy rain event that could lead to a few inches of rainfall during that time. This will also drop temperatures below average to begin next week. We’ll keep you updated.