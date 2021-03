Mostly sunny skies continued today, with most of us seeing highs in the upper-60s (a few locations reached the lower-70s). Temperatures will drop off to around 50 degrees for tonight's lows.

We continued to see isolated grass fires develop across the Four States today thanks to low relative humidities, very dry air and windy conditions. We have the potential to see gusts to 30 mph continuing tonight with gusts to 40 miles an hour very possible over the next few days.