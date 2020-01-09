Windy & Warm Thursday, Showers & Isolated Thunder In The Afternoon

Windy conditions continue tonight with a few gusts over 30 miles an hour overnight and over 40 miles an hour possible Thursday. This will keep warm air in place with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower 60s. Showers will develop Thursday afternoon as low pressure moves into the Plains. Some isolated thunder is also possible during the evening. More widespread showers and storms are likely Friday, a few could produce damaging winds. Much colder air arrives Friday night. This will cause a change over to a wintry mix by Saturday morning. Most areas will see less than an inch of snow but roads could become slick.