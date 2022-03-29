Tuesday will be warm, cloudy and breezy. Some of the Four States are under a Wind Advisory for expected wind gusts up to 40 MPH through the day. After midnight, storms will begin to move toward SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma, and they will persist through the rest of the Four States before the sun rises. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a Slight risk for severe weather late tonight and into tomorrow morning. The biggest threat is damaging winds and excessive rainfall, but we cannot rule out large hail and an isolated tornado or two. Rain will taper off through early Wednesday afternoon as temperatures fall through the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the last day of March before we warm back into the 60s by Friday. We’ll be watching more rain chances Friday night into Saturday and to begin the first full week of April.









