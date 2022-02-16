Wednesday will be warm, cloudy & windy with gusts up to 45 MPH for all of us in a Wind Advisory. Rain will form later this afternoon, but most will stay dry until late tonight. Storms will develop close to midnight, and heavy rain, strong winds, frequent lightning and small hail are possible. The SPC has parts of NE Oklahoma in a slight risk for tonight, but the tornado threat should remain to our south. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts over SW Missouri where an Areal Flood Watch is in effect.

A wintry mix will form into tomorrow morning as temperatures fall below freezing. Higher ice and snow totals will remain along and north of Pittsburg, but all of us will likely only see a couple inches of snow and light ice accumulations. Still, this could create issues on the roadways Thursday.

Abundant sunshine will lead us into a warming trend this weekend. Enjoy it while it’s here, because rain chances are growing as we enter early next week.