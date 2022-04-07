Winds could gust up to 40 MPH through your Thursday as clouds increase into the afternoon. We’ll warm into the upper 50s today, but those clouds have a chance to drop a few light rain showers through the afternoon and overnight hours. We’ll cool into the middle 30s overnight, but clouds and winds will not decrease until Friday afternoon. As temperatures fall below freezing Friday night, a frost or even a freeze is likely into Saturday morning. Winds will pick up again out of the south on Sunday, warming us back into the upper 70s. This is ahead of many chances for showers and storms into next week. Some of those storms could be strong to severe through the middle of next week, so make sure to stay updated for the latest forecast through the next few days.







