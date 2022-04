Gusty south winds will continue overnight with a few gusts around 30 miles an hour at times. This will pick up again Saturday with a few gusts near 45 miles an hour in the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Saturday until 7 PM. By Saturday night a cold front will slide into the Four States sparking a few showers and storms. A few of the stronger storms could produce damaging wind and heavy rain. Mainly west of Joplin.