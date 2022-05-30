Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s for Memorial Day, thanks to mostly sunny skies and southerly wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour through the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 1 PM today for all of SE Kansas and parts of NE Oklahoma & SW Missouri.

By Tuesday afternoon, a storm system will begin to make its way into the Four States, and scattered storms will be possible on & off through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some of the storms late tomorrow into early Wednesday could hold a severe wind and hail threat, so we will have to pay attention to this system. Showers could even linger into Thursday morning as temperatures cool into the 70s to start June.

A few more rain chances are possible this weekend if all of the ingredients come together. We’ll be monitoring those chances as temperatures warm back into the 80s by Sunday.