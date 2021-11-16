Windy and warmer today; A big cool down with rain tomorrow

BEIJING (AP) — No breakthroughs were delivered during talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, but the cordial tone of the virtual meeting is an indication that relations between the sides may be turning a corner — even if that means for now merely walking back from the heated exchanges of earlier this year.

Here is a look at what is driving tensions between the world's two biggest economies and the main takeaways from the Xi-Biden talks.