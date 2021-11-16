Windy and warmer today; A big cool down with rain tomorrow

Yesterday saw high temperatures in the upper 60s, and we could see some areas hit the upper 70s this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and southwesterly winds gusting up to 30 MPH today will allow us to warm again today. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of a very large cold front that will sweep across the Four States tomorrow morning. Once it passes over us, temperatures will fall through the day–likely being in the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for scattered showers will be in the later morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow, but rainfall totals shouldn’t amount to more than a tenth of an inch–these showers will be very light. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by Thursday before warming back to seasonal conditions this weekend.