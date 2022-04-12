Temperatures on Tuesday will warm into the lower 80s, with help from some sunshine and southerly wind gusts up to 40 MPH through the afternoon. Tonight will be similar until after about 2-3 AM, when storms will begin to form to our west. Storms could become strong to severe pretty quickly as they lead us into the Wednesday morning commute.

The Storm Prediction Center has decreased the severe outlook to mostly just a Slight risk for most of the Four States into tomorrow, but all modes of severe weather are still in play. The biggest threats look to be large hail and strong winds, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. This system would last us through the late morning hours on Wednesday.

We’ll cool through Wednesday and into Thursday with high temperatures only in the 60s. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s on Friday ahead of a few rain chances this weekend. There will be plenty of dry time, but we have the chance for some rain showers at times through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool into the lower 60s as we begin next week.