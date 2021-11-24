Windy and warm today; Rain overnight before a cooler Thanksgiving

Wednesday will see wind gusts up to 40 MPH out of the south helping us to warm well into the 60s this afternoon. We’ll also see mostly cloudy skies out ahead of tonight’s cold front passage. We could start to see some showers as early as 5-6pm, and rain will stick with us on and off through the early morning hours. A half inch to an inch of rain is expected with this system, with higher totals to our southeast–some areas to our northwest may not see any rain. We’ll see clouds decrease through Thursday morning as Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and cooler, with high temperatures in the middle 40s. We’ll warm back into the lower 60s by Saturday and into early next week.