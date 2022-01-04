Windy and warm today; Colder with snow possible Thursday morning

Southerly winds will gust up to 40 MPH today, allowing temperatures to warm into the middle 50s for your Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. This is ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures into the upper 30s for highs tomorrow and the middle 20s by Thursday. Late Wednesday night, we’ll be watching a clipper snow system that could bring an inch of accumulation to most of the Four States by Thursday morning. Ground temperatures should be cold enough for travel issues to ensue Thursday morning. This snow would end before lunchtime on Thursday, and temperatures will gradually warm above average again by Saturday.