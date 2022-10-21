A Red Flag Warning is in effect for a lot of the Four States through 7 PM Friday because it will be dry and breezy. Winds will gust up to 25 MPH out of the south today, and a lot of sunshine will also aid in temperatures warming into the lower 80s this afternoon. Winds will not die down overnight, and we’ll see a little more cloud cover as we cool into the lower 60s. Saturday will be very similar to today.

Sunday will see both clouds and winds increase, to where wind gusts could be up to 40 MPH. This is ahead of a nice rain system we should see Monday and into Tuesday. This system could potentially dump widespread rain on us on & off from midday Monday through Tuesday night. This could lead to rain totals between 1-2″ and have a good impact on our current drought. Temperatures will fall into the 60s behind this system next week.