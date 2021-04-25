Windy and Very Warm Monday









A Wind Advisory is in effect for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties from 10 AM to 8 PM Monday. 45 mph wind gusts will be possible. Across the rest of the Four States, wind gusts around 35 mph will be possible. These winds will be ushering in milder air.

It will be very warm Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s. This is around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Much of Tuesday looks to be dry, but there will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon, especially across parts of southeast Kansas. Most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday night. Rain is expected to last until Thursday. Some localized flooding will be possible as rain amounts start to pile up over the course of around 48 hours. An inch to as much as locally four inches of rain is possible. Highs will cool down to the low to mid-70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like mostly sunny skies will return to give us a nice first weekend of May. Highs should once again be close to 80 degrees by next Sunday.

Have a great Monday!

~Ben Kouchnerkavich