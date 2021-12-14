Winds pick up through Wednesday; Storms possible tomorrow night

Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and wind gusts up to 30 MPH. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon, and temperatures will only cool into the lower 60s overnight.

Winds will pick up tomorrow and gust up to 45 MPH through Wednesday ahead of a cold front tomorrow night. Thunderstorms are possible after the sun sets tomorrow and through the midnight hour, with the primary threat being strong winds. As of Tuesday morning, some of the Four States are under a marginal risk for severe weather for tomorrow, but this could change, so stay tuned with the latest forecast.

We should be mostly dry and cooler for Thursday before on and off rain is possible through Friday. Dry and even cooler weather is expected this weekend as we only warm into the 40s for the last weekend before the holidays.