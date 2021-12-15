Wind gusts up to 50 MPH today; Storms likely this evening/night

The Four States are under a Wind Advisory until midnight tonight due to wind gusts up to 50 MPH expected through your Wednesday. We’ll see a windy, cloudy and warm day as temperatures will warm into the middle 70s this afternoon, likely breaking another record.

By 6pm, storms will form along a cold front in parts of Southeast Kansas, and these storms should be near Joplin and the I-44 corridor around 9pm. Strong winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main threats, but these storms likely won’t last too long once they start in your area. By 2am, all of the Four States will be clear, and temperatures & clouds will decrease into Thursday.

Rain will return Thursday night into Friday morning, and most of us will see on and off showers through Friday. We’ll be dry and cooler by Saturday as we slightly warm into the 50s by the First Day of Winter next Tuesday.