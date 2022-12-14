Much colder air has arrived today. We are about 20 degrees colder than where we were yesterday. Tonight wind chills will be down on the teens. There is the low end chance that we could see some snow early next week and possibly by Wednesday.

We have colder weather coming in behind a low that’s making its way across the Northern Plains. As a result we keep a breezy west wind tomorrow. There will be a weak boundary starting to push into Northern Missouri. This may not make its way into the Four States but we will still feel the colder effect. Look for a high temperature of only 39 tomorrow. The wind could gust to around 25 miles an hour. That will put the wind chill in the teens early in the day.

On Thursday we keep that west wind in place along with another shot of cold air. Will only be in the mid thirties Friday and Saturday. We could be down on the teens by Saturday night and Sunday. We’re starting to look at the possibility of maybe a little wintry weather a couple of times next week. It looks like it’s going to stay cold through Christmas though.