Wind Chill To Minus 15 Tonight, Snow Likely By Monday

Bitter wind chills could fall to around minus 15 overnight and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10AM Friday. Arctic Air arrives Saturday night with lows near zero. Our next system will start to move into the Plains Sunday afternoon. There will be enough cold air in place for this one to be all snow instead of freezing drizzle. Snow is likely from Sunday night through Monday. At this point we could see snow accumulations over 5 inches. As the event gets closer we’ll have a better idea on the exact track. As a result these accumulation totals will need to be adjusted up or down a little more.