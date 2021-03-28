Wind Advisory Monday









A Wind Advisory is in effect for Monday for Barton, Bourbon, Cedar, Cherokee, Craig, Crawford, Dade, Delaware, Jasper, Lawrence, Mayes, Newton, Ottawa and Vernon counties. 45 mph wind gusts will be possible. Look for winds to start cranking up around lunchtime.

There is also a high wind watch for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties where gusts over 50 mph will be possible.

Areas east of Joplin will still have a noticeable wind– gusts around 30 mph — but they won’t be high enough for an advisory.

Despite the wind, it will be nice to see abundant sunshine and warmer air filtering into the Four States. Highs will warm into the lower-70s for Monday.

After the southerly winds warm us up for Monday, a cold front will come through Tuesday. Most of us will stay dry with this front, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

Temperatures will really cool down for Wednesday, with highs in the mid-50s. High pressure will allow sunny skies to return.

For Wednesday night and Thursday morning, it’s looking like most of us will see a freeze.

Temperatures do look to warm up for next weekend and highs in the low to mid-70s will be possible again by next Sunday. We’re also looking at mainly sunny skies for the weekend as well.

Aside from our small chance of a shower from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, very little to no rain is expected over the next seven days.