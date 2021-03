A Wind Advisory is in effect for Monday for Barton, Bourbon, Cedar, Cherokee, Craig, Crawford, Dade, Delaware, Jasper, Lawrence, Mayes, Newton, Ottawa and Vernon counties. 45 mph wind gusts will be possible. Look for winds to start cranking up around lunchtime.

There is also a high wind watch for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties where gusts over 50 mph will be possible.