It is going to be warm tomorrow but very windy. We could see a few wind gusts around 45 miles an hour. Then rain will begin by the time we get into Sunday night. The chance for rain will continue Monday, as well.

We’ve seen warmer weather move all the way across the Plains today. The colder air is starting to build across the Northwestern U-S. This will actually move in very quickly by tomorrow night. During the day though we are warm but breezy. Look for South wind that could be gusting to 45 miles an hour at times tomorrow. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 62.

That boundary sweeps through tomorrow night bringing at least an isolated shower late. This will be gone by Saturday morning but we will have a breezy north wind. This will hold temperatures down as we get into the weekend. Highs will only be in the lower 40s Saturday. Then we see the chance for rain moving in late sunday. Next week looks unsettled, too. We could see a rain snow, mix on Wednesday.