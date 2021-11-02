Widespread light rain likely later today; Morning frost/freeze by Thursday

We could see some passing showers through the morning, but your Tuesday will stay mostly dry until your afternoon/evening commute. Once the light rain starts, it likely won’t stop until near sunrise Wednesday morning, and clouds will slowly follow behind it through tomorrow. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a half inch–higher to the southwest and lower to the northeast. Areas near Stockton, Nevada, and Fort Scott may not even see any rain, as the majority of this system will stay to our southwest. Thursday and Friday mornings will likely see frost and even a freeze as temperatures will tip-toe around the freezing line. Afternoon temperatures will warm to at or above average conditions by the weekend.