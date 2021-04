Much colder air arrives tonight in the wake of wintry weather that moved through today. Lows will drop into the middle and upper 20s with a hard freeze expected. A freeze warning is in effect from 9 pm tonight through 9 am Wednesday. From there we have a slow warming trend. Highs won't get into the 70s until Sunday.

We could see a few storms early next week and this could include a few strong to severe storms.