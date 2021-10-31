Widespread frost, possible freeze late week









Dry conditions are expected for much of Monday, with a small chance of a shower in the afternoon. Most locations will stay dry until at least sunset, with chances for rain continuing to increase through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs for Monday through Wednesday will be 15-20 degrees below normal — only in the mid to upper-40s.

Rain clears out by Thursday morning, but a frost (and possible freeze) can be expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

We’ll start moderating the temperatures once again by next weekend, eventually reaching the upper-50s.

Have a great Monday!