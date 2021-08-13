Widely scattered showers and storms through Saturday night









Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible across the Four States through Saturday night. High temperatures today and Saturday will be in the mid to upper-80s.

From Sunday through Wednesday, there is a small chance of a passing shower or storm, but most areas should stay dry. Highs will increase from the mid to upper-80s for Sunday through Tuesday to the lower-90s for Wednesday.

The chance for showers and storms will increase a bit on Thursday, with highs right around 90 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Friday!