Week starts sunny, Wednesday night showers possible









Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with low relative humidities leading to elevated fire danger Tuesday.

A cold front will bring a chance for rain Wednesday night, but this precipitation should clear out for Thanksgiving Day.

Expect Thursday to be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper-40s.

We’ll start to warm up a bit with a return to sunshine for Friday into the weekend.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for a good chance of above normal temperatures to end November and begin December.

Have a great week!