Weather Breakdown with Ray Foreman

April 21, 2020

An upper level low across the Southwest will kick out into the Plains late tonight. This will give us a more unsettled pattern through Wednesday. Severe weather looks to be isolated with hail really the only risk. Maybe some winds to 50 mph late Wednesday afternoon. I’m more concerned with potential heavy rain, especially for McDonald and Newton counties. So many low water crossings in those areas. Most of us will only see about an inch of rain through tomorrow night. Higher amounts along and south of Highway 60.





April 16th 2020

A storm system is set up to our west across Northern and Central Kansas. This has south winds kicking up to about 40 mph Thursday afternoon. This will bring showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder overnight. Severe weather is not an issue but temperatures will be sharply colder. We’ll even have frost and probably a freeze Friday night.

This may be the last freeze of the season though. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s all of next week and even through the first weekend of May.







April 15th 2020

Cold weather looks to stick around for a few more days. Cloudy skies and a light northeast wind will hold temperatures in the 40’s for today. A freeze warning is possible again tonight. Lows will be out or just below freezing overnight into Tuesday morning.

It is cloudy right now in Joplin. Wednesday we briefly see a little warmer weather but another front is coming through. This will cause a few showers into Wednesday evening and also keep temperatures below average.

Through this week look for highs only in the upper 50s on Wednesday. Low 60s with a chance of rain Thursday. Then showers in a few storms on Friday. We do start to bounce back from the cold snap through the weekend.