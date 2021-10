HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — It's been nearly a week sinceoil from a ruptured underwater pipelinefirst appeared in the waters off Southern California and there's still no confirmation of exactly how much leaked.

The company that owns and operates three offshore platforms and the pipeline has said publicly that no more than 126,000 gallons (477,000 liters) leaked. But Houston-based Amplify Energy also told federal investigators the total amount may only be 29,400 gallons (111,300 liters).