Warming Up Sunday & Monday, Rain Likely Midweek









Areas of patchy fog will be possible tonight. However, mostly clear skies are expected, with lows in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will be on a moderating trend over the next couple days. After reaching highs in the low to mid-70s Sunday, we should be well into the 70s — and close to 80 for Monday. Mostly sunny and breezy conditions are expected for both Sunday and Monday, with wind gusts up around 25 mph possible.

Much of Tuesday will be dry, but a chance for showers and thunderstorms will begin Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the area from the west. The best chance for precipitation will come Tuesday night into Wednesday night. A few showers or storms could also linger into Thursday.

We’ll turn briefly cooler for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper-60s, but it looks like temperatures will moderate back to the low to mid-70s for Friday and Saturday.

In the longer term, the Climate Prediction Center has placed all of the Four States in an area that is likely to see above normal temperatures to begin the month of May. We have definitely earned it after chilly temperatures for the second half of April.

Enjoy the beautiful Sunday weather!

~ Ben Kouchnerkavich