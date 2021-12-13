Warming trend through Wednesday; Windy conditions ahead of rain chances

Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s today with sunny skies and wind gusts up to 25 MPH, but today will mostly be calm. Winds take off through Wednesday, potentially gusting up to 40 MPH by the middle of the week, and allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s. A cold front will provide rain with potentially some storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, that will cool temperatures into the 50s through Friday. This front could also provide more rain chances through Friday before cooling us into the 40s by the weekend. This forecast could change, so keep updated with the latest forecasts through the week.