Warming trend through the weekend

Patchy frost is possible across the Four States this morning, but we’ll quickly warm into the upper 50s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. We’ll see clear skies and cooler temperatures into the overnight hours, but a warming trend will define the next several days. We’ll be sunny and seasonal through Saturday before warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Sunday and Monday. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night! A few rain chances into the middle and end of next week could provide much cooler air into next weekend.