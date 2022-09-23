Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s this afternoon with a small chance for some of us to feel a few raindrops today and tonight–mainly north of I-44. Most, if not all, of us should stay dry as we cool into the upper 60s tomorrow morning. Saturday will warm into the lower 90s ahead of another cold front, but this one looks to be much weaker than the one we saw yesterday. A nice northerly breeze will cool us into the middle 80s on Sunday before we settle into the lower 80s with a lot of sunshine next week.







