Warming trend through mid-week; Dry until late Thursday

Today will begin with temperatures below average, but we’ll quickly warm back to more normal conditions for the middle of July in the Four States this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s today with a lot of sunshine and a slight heat index. Heat indices through Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 90s. This increase in moisture is ahead of our next rain system that should start to impact us Thursday evening. This would stick with us overnight into Friday and on-and-off through the weekend. The culprit behind these numerous rain chances is a stationary front that won’t move south of the area until Monday. We should dry out by late Monday and into Tuesday of next week.