Warming trend through Friday; Heavy rain possible this weekend

Conditions are fairly nice out the door this morning, but we’ll see humidity increase into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Sunshine will increase through our day and stick with us tomorrow, but Friday will feature heat indices near 100, so make sure to have the sunscreen and water bottles handy through the end of the week.

Saturday will begin muggy, but dry–rain chances increase in the early afternoon and stick around on-and-off through Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times Saturday evening, where we could maybe see 1-2″ alone. By Sunday night as rain comes to an end, we could see up to 3″ of rain. Temperatures will cool down behind this system–in the middle 80s by Monday.