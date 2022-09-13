





The warm weather is just beginning to make a return. We were close to 90 today but we will see lower 90s by the weekend. Our forecast is looking very dry for at least the next week.

High pressure is sending a south wind our way as it continues to move along the Gulf coast. This will keep the warm air in place for the next several days. Future Castro’s just a few clouds increasing to our West tomorrow. Otherwise a south wind with plenty of sunshine. Look for a high temperature of 89. We have a south wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour.

We have another large feature which is acting as a rain block. This is a blocking ridge in the upper flow. This is keeping all of the unsettled weather bottled up to the west. It’s also keeping the cooler weather across the Northern Plains. Even through Thursday we will see a breezy south wind and warm temperatures. We should be around 90 on Friday with a breezy and warm weekend ahead of us too. Highest will be in the low 90s both Saturday and sunday. We stay warm into next week.