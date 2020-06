The ridge of high pressure that has kept us dry the last several days is breaking down a bit. This will allow a cluster to of storms to develop Wednesday afternoon north of is near I-70. A few of these may track into the Four States Wednesday night. Gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of the stronger storms.

The main story this week is still the warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lower 90s are likely this weekend.