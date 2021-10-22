Warming trend begins today; Some strong to severe storms possible this weekend

Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s this afternoon as clouds slowly increase ahead of our next rain chance. Bring the umbrellas to Friday Night Football–the game should be mostly dry, but there is a chance we could see storms pop up closer to your drive home. Storms will stick with us through Saturday morning, as thunder could wake you up a little early, but no severe weather is expected until Sunday afternoon and evening.

An Enhanced risk for severe weather has been issued primarily for SW Missouri and NW Arkansas, but all of the Four States could see any mode of severe weather going into late Sunday. Stay updated with the latest forecasts. This system will cool us down before another chance for storms during the middle of next week.