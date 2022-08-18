More sunshine returns for your Thursday as we warm into the middle 80s this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll see calm winds shift out of the south, but temperatures will still cool into the lower 60s. Friday will warm to near 90° ahead of a few rain chances we’re tracking through the weekend.

A rain system will move towards us tomorrow, and after the sun sets on Friday, rain chances will increase. There should be plenty of dry time this weekend, but showers and storms are possible on and off through Sunday. By Monday, the boundary will move to our south, allowing us to start next week with dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the 80s.