Warming through Tuesday; Cold front drops temperatures on Wednesday

After a cold and cloudy weekend, snow will finally have a chance to melt today and tomorrow. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s this afternoon and the upper 50s tomorrow, with help from a southwesterly wind gust up to 25 MPH Tuesday. A cold front will pass over us in the early morning hours of Wednesday, where temperatures will promptly cool through the end of the week. This cold front will bring precipitation to our southeast, so right now, it looks like we will stay dry through this week. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 40s by the weekend.