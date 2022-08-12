Temperatures today will warm into the middle 90s with a lot of sunshine before we cool to near 70 overnight with clear skies. Saturday will see highs in the upper 90s before Sunday sees the return of the triple digits. Humidity is not super high, but we could see a slight heat index through Monday.

A stronger cold front will move towards the Four States Monday night. Rain chances will stick with us on and off from Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday morning looks to have the highest rain chances at this point, but showers & storms are possible on and off through late Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the 80s behind this system.