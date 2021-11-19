Warming through Saturday; Cooler by early next week

Temperatures are in the 20s to begin your Friday, but we’ll warm into the middle 50s this afternoon with a few more clouds in the sky. We’ll only cool into the lower 40s overnight before seeing highs in the lower 60s tomorrow. A cold front will approach us on Sunday morning, and we could see just a few sprinkles before sunrise. The rain will stay primarily to our east. However, this system will cool us into the upper 40s as we begin next week.

We’re also monitoring another cold front that could impact us late Wednesday and into Thursday. This would bring us some rain and cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you updated as the holiday gets closer.