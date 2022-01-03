Warming above freezing today; Breezy tomorrow ahead of a cold front

After a cold start, temperatures will finally warm above freezing this afternoon with abundant sunshine and calm winds. Southerly winds will pick up near sunrise tomorrow, allowing temperatures to warm into the lower 50s. This is ahead of a cold front that will cool us below average by Wednesday, and we could even see some flurries into Thursday morning. Not everyone in the Four States will see them, but those who do will likely see a dusting of accumulation. We’ll keep you updated this week when we can narrow down who exactly will see this light snow. All of us will warm above average again by the weekend.