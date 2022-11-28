We will see warmer temperatures today and sunshine. Tomorrow it will be even warmer with temperatures in the 60s likely but it will be very breezy as a cold front approaches. Thanks to this cold front we will cool down quite a bit for Wednesday and Thursday before we begin to warm back to near 60 by Friday in anticipation for another bout of rain chances by the weekend.

Temperatures this morning in the Four States were in the upper 20s and low 30s with a light wind. Dewpoints were near or matching actual temperatures and with that light south wind fog will be likely this morning before the sun rises. There is a dense fog advisory for Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas until 9 a.m. this morning. With kids headed to school consider the possibility of fog and the cold temperatures so be sure to bundle up.

Besides the dense fog advisories there isn’t much to see across the Four States this morning as high pressure continues to influence our weather. The high pressure will begin to slide off to the east as a strong cold front approaches the area into tomorrow. We will see winds become breezy ahead of this system and temperatures increase before the cold front moves over. With the passage of the front we will see a chance of rain but the biggest change will be the drop in temperatures behind the front. High pressure will move in behind the front and we will see a couple of days of colder temperatures.

We wont be seeing severe weather but just off to the east there exists a potential for a severe weather outbreak with the chance for some significant tornadoes in east Arkansas and West Mississippi on Tuesday.

For today expect a high of 58 with some patchy fog early before we see clouds give way to sun later in the day. Tonight we will see a low around 48 with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. We will see a chance of rain tomorrow before we cool down for Wednesday and Thursday and then warm up Friday before more rain chances by the weekend.