Warmer today; Rollercoaster of temperatures ahead

Wednesday has a cooler start to it, but we’ll warm above average today with highs in the middle to upper 50s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight, winds will pick up and gust up to 30 MPH through Friday ahead of a cold front. This will bring partly cloudy conditions and much warmer temperatures, including close to another record high temperature on Friday. Friday’s cold front won’t be associated with much rain, but a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out over the Four States. The bulk of the rain, however, should stay to our east. This will cool us to seasonal conditions on Saturday before we warm above average yet again into next week.