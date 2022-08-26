





We will likely see a warmer day today and tomorrow across the Four States with increased humidity likely for Saturday before we get rain chances for our Sunday that will likely continue into next week. Across the Four States this morning temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s and dew points are in the 60s. It should be a nice morning for kids heading off to school with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.

We do have a weak system off to the north of us which is set to dip south and likely lose its definition and we will have a possibility for a few very isolated showers and storms for this afternoon but the best rain chances will be for Sunday as a boundary to our West approaches the area and generates some more widespread rain chances.

The rainfall is certainly welcome as Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas are still under extreme drought conditions even though there has been some alleviation. We will also see the potential for some average to above average rainfall into the next 6 to 10 days which would also be a welcome pattern.

For today expect a high around 94 as we warm up and see some afternoon clouds and maybe an isolated pulse storm. Tonight expect a low around 69 with a warmer night ahead with mild and calm conditions. We will see a hot start to the weekend before rain chances start on Sunday and likely continue into the next week.