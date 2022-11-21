We will be warmer today likely into the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine and we will continue to warm this week as well. The warming will be interrupted by a system set to move through on Thanksgiving where we will be cloudy and see the slight possibility for some isolated showers. Once this system passes though we will see continued 50 degree temperatures into the weekend.

Temperatures this morning are in the low 30s and upper 20s and we are seeing a little bit of a breezy southerly wind and because of this, wind chill values this morning are in the 20s primarily making for a very chilly morning so be sure to bundle up.

We aren’t seeing much in terms of impactful weather right now with dominant high pressure over our region. This will continue for the next few days as high pressure rests over our area and provides us with a southerly wind and more mild temperatures. The high pressure will begin to shift east for our Wednesday as a low pressure system establishes to our west and may bring some rain chances for our Thanksgiving. Due to this system bringing rain chances across many locations as well as another system affecting the Northeast and Midwest over the holiday there is a potential that it may impact travel so if you are headed abroad for Thanksgiving keep this in mind.

Today expect a high around 55 with warmer and breezy conditions and plenty of sun. Tonight expect a low around 32 with cool and clear conditions with a possible wind chill. We will continue to warm this week into the upper 50s before we see some isolated rain chances on Thanksgiving and then warm once again into the weekend.