Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s for Thursday and Friday as low temperatures each night also warm into the 70s. Humidity will not be a factor until Saturday, ahead of some rain chances this weekend. A system will approach the Four States late Saturday night and provide some showers and thunderstorms through Sunday morning. The bulk of the rainfall should stay to our east, and no severe weather is expected. Rain totals should be below a quarter inch as we’ll be slightly cooler on Sunday. Temperatures into next week could be the hottest we’ve seen all year long.







