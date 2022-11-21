Warmer weather has made a return and will stay with us through this week, too. We are also looking at the chance for rain on Thanksgiving Day. This shouldn’t cause any travel problems though. Rain is possible again on Saturday.

Cooler weather is going to stay to the north of us tonight. High pressure has been giving us a southwest wind this afternoon. It will become breezy again tomorrow. Also off to the south of us there is another system moving closer to the Gulf coast. This pattern will eventually send some of that moisture our way by the time we get towards Thursday. Until then look for a clear sky tomorrow. High pressure will keep our forecast dry tomorrow and even on Wednesday. Look for a high of 58 but it’s southwest wind that could gust to 20 mph.

By Wednesday we start to see the clouds increasing in the afternoon. Showers will begin to develop Wednesday evening. This will give us a better chance for rain on Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for most of this week. There will be another chance for showers on Saturday but highs through the weekend will still be in the 50s.