Warmer Sunday & Monday, colder Tuesday









Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with just a few passing high clouds possible. Lows will drop to the mid-20s, which is right about where we should be for this time of year.

A weak cold front will shift our winds from the west to the north Sunday, but we’re still looking at a good deal of sunshine and highs in the upper-40s–a few degrees better than what we saw today.

The warmest day of the 7-day looks to be Monday, with highs reaching the mid-50s.

A stronger cold front will move through the Four States late Monday. Behind the front, we could see a few flurries late Monday night, but most areas are expected to stay dry.

It will be noticeably cooler Tuesday, with highs only reaching the mid to upper-30s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate again soon enough for the rest of the week, with highs climbing back to the low to mid-40s under high pressure for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another system could bring a light wintry mix Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, but this should not cause any trouble.

After cooling off a couple degrees for Friday, we’re back to the mid to upper-40s next Saturday.

Have a great Sunday!