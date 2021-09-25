Warmer Sunday, humidity and rain chances increase midweek









Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the mid to upper-50s.

Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs around 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and humid, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. Most locations will remain dry. Highs in the lower-80s.